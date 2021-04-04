PM pledges legal action against vandalism in name of Islam

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday told the parliament that her government wouldn’t tolerate non-Islamic activities like arson attacks and vandalism in the name of Islam and vowed to take legal actions against those involved in such activities.

“I can only say that legal action will be taken against those responsible for such misdeeds,” said the leader of the house while delivering valedictory speech in the twelfth session of the 11th parliament that was prorogued today after three working days amid a massive surge in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mentioning that the Hefazat started mayhem when the nation was set to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country’s independence from 17 to 26 March, she said, “Did Hefazat do it alone? The BNP-Jamaat alliance is behind it.”

The PM said it is sure that all the Hefazat men were not involved in the mayhem.

Hefazat men spread a rumour relating to killing people in the Baitul Mukarram Mosque on 26 March and conducted destruction from 26 March to 31 March, she added.

Mentioning that Hefazat men even damaged the holy Quran, Sheikh Hasina questioned what kind of ‘Muslim’ they are.

The prime minister said the BNP and Jamaat have no political ideology as they supported Hefazat in protest against the arrival of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to attend the golden jubilee celebration of independence but they welcomed Modi when he reached Bangladesh.

The Hefazat has been conducting destruction in the name of Islam while the BNP and Jamaat are giving them patronage.