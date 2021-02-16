PM urges all to be vigilant against conspiracy

Prime minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina today urged people of the country to keep vigil against conspiracy, saying intriguers take the opportunity to hit Bangladesh when people start livelihood with new dreams and spending happy life, reports BSS.

“When good times come in Bangladesh, people start dreaming to remain well and their livelihood becomes improved, at that time, there is a chance of striking the country, and that’s why everyone needs to be cautious,” she said.

The premier said this while unveiling the cover of the 8th Five Year Plan (FYP) virtually at the weekly meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at NEC Conference Room, joining from her official residence Ganabhaban.