PM’s comment on Hefazat leader based on facts: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said the statement made by prime minister Sheikh Hasina on the moral transgression of a Hefazat-e-Islam leader was based on facts.

At a briefing in the morning at his official residence, Quader said the prime minister's speech had exposed the dark side of people who use religion as business.

He said that the people thought the so-called leaders would apologise in public after this shameful incident but they showed their audacity by attacking the resort instead.

“Acts of violence in support of these immoral activities only exposed the true colour of this communal group,” the Awami League leader said.