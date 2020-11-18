Political future of BNP in danger, not country’s independence: Quader

Ruling Bangladesh Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party has been practicing anarchy and the politics of killing and terrorism since its inception, reports state-run news agency BSS.

“The BNP has been importing and practicing anarchy, killing and terrorism in the country’s politics since its birth,” he told a virtual press briefing on contemporary affairs from his official residence on parliament premises.

Responding to a remark of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, “What does he mean by aggressive force? Due to their frustration and failure in politics, now they can no longer say anything normal except lies.”