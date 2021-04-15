Politics of blame will turn corona crisis devastating: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has warned that the politics of blame will further worsen the novel coronavirus crisis.

"At this moment it is necessary to come out from the politics of blaming one another," the Awami League leader said this at a regular briefing at his official residence on Thursday noon.

Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said they have no plan to politically attack anyone during the coronvirus crisis.

The minister said none should do politics over the coronavirus.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) made some unreal allegations and the Awami League has to respond, he added.