Politics of blame will turn corona crisis devastating: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has warned that the politics of blame will further worsen the novel coronavirus crisis.
"At this moment it is necessary to come out from the politics of blaming one another," the Awami League leader said this at a regular briefing at his official residence on Thursday noon.
Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said they have no plan to politically attack anyone during the coronvirus crisis.
The minister said none should do politics over the coronavirus.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) made some unreal allegations and the Awami League has to respond, he added.
Calling upon the BNP to stop political propaganda during the coronavirus crisis in the name of unnecessary opposition against the government, Obaidul Quader said, "People are worried over Khaleda Zia's infection with coronavirus as BNP may start bad politics over it."
Without mentioning any name, the transport minister said sitting on the banks of the Thames, it is not possible to understand the people of Bangladesh.
Obaidul Quader said BNP has chosen people and police as their opponents to conceal their failed politics.
He said Sheikh Hasina's government is the government of the people and each of her programmes is for the people.
The bridges minister said not the government, BNP itself is taking revenge against the people by making them opponents. People do not vote for BNP and so they are creating violence and damaging people's property.
BNP on Tuesday said 26 March's violence was planned by the government.
About the allegation, Obaidul Quader said, "The incidents of that day and following days were deep conspiracies to destablise the country and that was planned. In this plan, BNP instigated the anti-liberation forces. The violent acts were carried out by BNP and its partners."
The Awami League leader said it is clear as a daylight who are patronising whom in the politics of this country. Everything is clear to the people and they are also aware of BNP's double standards.
The transport minister said BNP claimed no one is following the lockdown and it is not being effective. Now BNP said the government is causing sufferings to the people by enforcing shutdown in the name of lockdown.