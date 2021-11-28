Polls begin in 1000 Ups, 10 pourashavas amid fear of clash

Voting began in 1004 union parishads in the third phase of UP elections across the country on Sunday. At the same time, voting has begun in 10 pourashavas as well.

The voting has begun at 8:00am and will continue uninterruptedly until 4:00pm.

In the third phase of the UP elections, electronic voting machine (EVM) will be used in 33 union parishads in 24 districts, said election commission (EC) sources.