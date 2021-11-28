Polls begin in 1000 Ups, 10 pourashavas amid fear of clash

At least nine people have been killed in violence since the announcement of schedule for the third phase of UP elections while many people sustained injuries in clash between the supporters of competing candidates. There is a fear that the clash would continue on the day of voting.
Earlier, at least 30 people were killed in the second phase of the UP elections while five were killed during voting in the first phase of the elections.
EC sources said a total of 5,222 people submitted nomination papers for the chairman posts in the third phase of the elections. After sorting, the number of legal candidates was 5,135. Among them, 671 withdrew their candidature while 569 candidates -- 100 chairmen, 337 councillor and 132 women candidates in reserved seats -- have won uncontested.
Fifth phase of UP elections 5 January
The fifth phase of UP elections will be held in 707 union parishads on 5 January next year, said the EC secretary at a press conference at the election commission on Saturday.
According to the schedule the EC secretary announced, the last date of submitting nomination papers is 7 December. The papers will be sorted on 9 December while the last date of withdrawing candidature is 15 December.
Elections were held in 369 Ups in the first phase of voting on 21 June and 20 September while the voting was held in 833 Ups in the second phase on 11 November.