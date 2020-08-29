'Positive politics necessary to eliminate crossfire, corruption'

Stating that coronavirus has devasted the country's economy, the Gonoforum chief said people should play their due role from their respective positions to revive the economy. "The government should also extend necessary support to people in this regard."



Gonoforum general secretary Reza Kibria said their party will continue its struggle to ensure people's democratic rights, the rule of law and good governance. "Gonoforum will go to power uniting people to restore their rights."



He said their party wants to bring a change in the country's political culture so that people do not become 'subjects,' of those whom they elect by giving votes.

"Our goal is to protect voting and other rights of the country's people, and restore people's ownership of the country."