President urges political leaders to shun ill politics

President M Abdul Hamid today urged the political party leaders to do the politics of harmony by shunning the negative activities, reports BSS.

He came up with call while exchanging views with members of various professionals, public representatives and local officials at President Abdul Hamid Auditorium in Ashtagram upazila here on Tuesday.

The president further said, "Everyone has to work as an elected representative or leader for welfare of the people."

Congratulating the newly elected chairmen and members of the union parishad (UP), the president said the winners of the elections should work together with the help of the defeated candidates or rivals.