President urges political leaders to shun ill politics

"Power and politics are for the welfare of the people. Everyone (politicians) must make concessions for betterment of the people," he said.
Citing the example of his own political career, the president said, "Indeed there was competition but after winning in the elections, I presented flowers to my arch rival. I used to work for their families and children as well."
He said if everyone works in harmony the area will run smoothly and certainly the overall development will be accelerated.
Abdul Hamid also called upon all concerned including local administration, police and public representatives to work together for local development.
The president said maintaining of law and order is must for development of the haor region. "If there is no peace and order, there will be no development at all," he observed.
President Hamid said, "I didn’t do politics to become rich. I worked for development of the Haor and to improve the quality of people.”
Emphasising on the importance of technical education for students, he said technical education is very much needed at present. "Currently, the job market is very competitive. There is an opportunity to earn money at home through technical education," the president observed.
He advised the students to acquire necessary skills in general education as well as technical education.
The president called upon all to work together for establishment of 'Sonar Bangla' envisioned by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the greater interest of the country and its people.
Earlier in the afternoon, president Hamid visited several development projects, including 'Bahadurpur Bridge' and 'Rastrapati Md Abdul Hamid Bridge' of Astagram Upazila.
He exchanged views with common people in Sadayanagar area on his way to Astagram Dak Banglaw.