'Process on to extend suspension of Khaleda Zia's sentences'

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday said the process to extend the suspension of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's sentences in two graft cases is underway, reports UNB.

"We've received an application and it has been sent to the law ministry following the procedure, and now the process is underway as per the law ministry's opinion," he said while speaking at the secretariat.

On 12 September, law minister Anisul Huq said BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia must return to jail for submitting a fresh application to seek permission to go abroad for treatment.

