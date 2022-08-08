Fakhrul says days are numbered for AL govt

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said the days of the current government are numbered as the youth have started waking up against its misrule and repressive acts.

“They (govt) have now no other alternative to resorting to repressive acts and killing, extrajudicial killing and false cases to cling to power….but this massive gathering of the youth has manifested that their days are numbered. They won’t be able to stay in power anymore," he said.

Speaking at a rally, he said the government killed many people and repressed and harassed thousands of opposition leaders and activists over the last 15 years. “The youth in Bangladesh have started waking up. We believe that we would be able to free the country from misrule through the sacrifices and fierce movement by the youth.”

Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal arranged the rally in front of BNP’s Nayapaltan central office, protesting the ‘unprecedented’ fuel price hike and the killing of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal's Bhola district unit president Noor-e-Alam and local Swechchasebak Dal leader Abdur Rahim in police firing.