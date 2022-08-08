Fakhrul says days are numbered for AL govt

Fakhrul said the country has now been facing crisis in energy, economy and power only because of extreme corruption and plundering by the government. “We have seen how they have looted thousands of crore of taka in the name of quick rental power plants.”
Referring to the statistics of the Export Promotion Bureau, he said US$270.81 billion have been exported from Bangladesh in the last seven years. But the Bangladesh Bank is showing a figure of US$239.96 billion. Where did the remaining $30.40 billion go? The nation wants to know this.”
The BNP leader alleged that the ruling party leaders depleted the country’s resources through widespread plundering.
Speaking at the rally, BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas said Awami League will no longer be able to remain in power. ‘Their fall is now a matter of time.”
He, however, said BNP will not able to oust the current regime only by holding rallies at Nayaplatan and in front of the Jatiya Press Club.
"We have to come out on the streets with processions and tough programmes like hartal and blockade to ensure the fall of the government. Otherwise, this regime won’t go,” he said.
Echoing Abbas, another party standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said, “If we don't take a hardline and harsher programmes and show our strength, then the government will stay in power as usual. Rather, we’ll only face many fresh cases for holding public rallies. But we won't be able to topple the government."
He said BNP has the strength to wage a fierce street movement with tough democratic and lawful programmes. “We must now work out such programmes to scare the government.”