Public officials working sincerely to implement govt decisions: Info minister

Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary, said the public officials and employees are working sincerely to implement the political decisions of the government.
The close relations of the public officials and employees with the political part of the government and their works, which are taking the country forward, cannot be destroyed due to any error statement, he said.
The information minister said: “Thus, I would like to request you to continue the trend of development as the country is moving forward today.”
After the killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, efforts continued to remove the name of Bangabandhu from the pages of history, but the names of those, who tried to remove Bangabandhu’s name, were erased from the history and this was the judgment of history, he said.
Hasan said the success of Bangabandhu’s Bangladesh is that today Pakistan looks at the progress of Bangladesh and gets frustrated and wants to improve like Bangladesh, while the success of Bangabandhu’s daughter, prime minister Sheikh Hasina, is that today the whole world applauded the Bangladesh’s development.
He said the officials and employees of the secretariat work sincerely to implement the decisions, programmes and development projects taken by the government, and that is why this success has been achieved and Bangladesh is now an example of development to many countries.
Highlighting the overall progress of Bangladesh, the AL joint general secretary said in the past, when elections approached in India, the leaders of some political parties in their speeches tried to tell that the poor people would come to their country from Bangladesh.
But, he said, by the grace of Allah, today the per capita income of Bangladeshis is higher than that of Indian people.
“Today, our per capita income is US 2,227, while the per capita income of the Pakistani people is US 1,543 and India is US 2,064. The contribution of public officials and employees to the country’s development is obvious,” Hasan said.