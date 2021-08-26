Public officials working sincerely to implement govt decisions: Info minister

Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary, said the public officials and employees are working sincerely to implement the political decisions of the government.

The close relations of the public officials and employees with the political part of the government and their works, which are taking the country forward, cannot be destroyed due to any error statement, he said.

The information minister said: “Thus, I would like to request you to continue the trend of development as the country is moving forward today.”

After the killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, efforts continued to remove the name of Bangabandhu from the pages of history, but the names of those, who tried to remove Bangabandhu’s name, were erased from the history and this was the judgment of history, he said.