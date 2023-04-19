PM asks party men to inquire about beneficiaries of govt projects

Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the party leaders and activists to highlight the development activities of the government during the holy Eid-ul-Fitr vacation alongside inquiring about the beneficiaries of the government projects.

The premier gave the instruction in a video call at the party's joint meeting held at the political office of the Awami League president in the capital’s Dhanmondi area around 11:30 am on Wednesday.

Various types of allowances are being provided to the people, including women, men, children and the elderly persons, through numerous schemes of the government.