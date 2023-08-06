Law enforcement agencies become unrestrained in suppressing opposition: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said the government has repressed the democratic rights of dissidents,
The government has taken a brutal repressive policy and at the behest of the its law enforcement agencies has become unrestrained in suppressing the opposition parties.
Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks in a statement, which the BNP issued protesting the arrest of Bhasani Onusari Parishad joint convener Abu Yusuf Selim.
The BNP leader said the incumbent illegal authoritarian government has been desperately repressing all opposition parties and dissidents including BNP to take the country to the extreme darkness of the one-party misrule after burying democracy in the ground.
In continuation to this repression, Abu Yusuf Selim was arrested from the sit-in, which was part of the on-going movement against the government, on 29 July. Abu Yusuf Selim has been severely ill in jail and is being deprived of a better treatment, Mirza Fakhrul said.
Mirza Fakhrul said the sole motive of the government is to maintain a reign of terror in the country so that none can dare protest the illegal and autocrat rule of the fascist Awami League government.
But, people started taking to the streets amid torture and oppression to oust this illegal government and be free from this extreme misrule and people will surely be victorious, he added.