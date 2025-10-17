July Charter signing ceremony likely to delay by a few minutes: Press Secretary
The signing ceremony of the July Charter may begin a few minutes late due to inclement weather.
Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam said this in a post on his verified Facebook account at 2:58 pm today, Friday.
The signing ceremony is scheduled to be held this afternoon at the South Plaza of the parliament complex. It was originally set to begin at 4:00 pm, but the chief adviser’s press secretary has now said that the event may start a few minutes later.
“We are ready for the historic July Charter signing ceremony. Due to inclement weather, the start of the event may be delayed by a few minutes. However, everything remains on track, and some guests have already arrived at the venue. We look forward to witnessing the beginning of a new chapter in our history,” Shafiqul Alam wrote in Facebook.
According to sources at the National Consensus Commission, the main event will begin after the national anthem and a moment of tribute to the martyrs. The programme will not be a lengthy one.
It will start with a welcome speech by professor Ali Riaz, vice-president of the National Consensus Commission.
After that, representatives of political parties and members of the commission will sign the pledge section of the Charter. Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus will be the last to sign the document. The ceremony will conclude with his remarks.
Before the programme begins, a documentary on the background and formation of the July Charter will be screened.