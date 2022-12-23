Politics

AL invites three BNP leaders to its council

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The ruling Awami-League (AL) invited the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to its national council, slated to be held on 24 December.

A delegation of AL led by its deputy office secretary, Sayeem Khan, went to the headquarters of BNP at Nayapaltan in Dhaka around 12:00pm on Friday.  

In front of the BNP office, Sayeem Khan said they are inviting all political parties to their council, adding that invitation cards have been given to three BNP leaders: standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Nazrul Islam Khan and Abdul Moyeen Khan.    

The invitation cards were given to the BNP’s organising secretary Syed Emran Saleh.  

Talking about the imprisoned BNP leaders, Sayeem Khan said, “It is a legal issue. So, we invited the party’s other representatives.” When asked why they are distributing the invitation cards to BNP just a day before the council, he said the AL will hold the council in a simple manner due to the global crisis.       

