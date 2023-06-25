Gayeshwar terms making list of police by BNP a 'rumour'

BNP is making a list of police -- a rumour is being spread to divert the movement of BNP, said the BNP standing committee member, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, on Sunday while addressing a rally in front of the party office at Naya Paltan in Dhaka.
The rally was organised demanding the release of the party’s chairperson Khaleda Zia and other leaders arrested in different cases.
He said the government will try to divert the movement of the BNP. They will try to divert [the movement] through the media. The leaders and activists of BNP will have to be careful in this regard.
Gayeshwar further said the government is spreading rumours to make the police and admin officials united. For instance, a rumour was spread that BNP is making a list of police! Why will the BNP make the list of police?
If the Awami League (AL) government falls, then the police will speak out against those who did misdeeds among themselves. The rumour is being spread so that all police try to keep the AL government in power, he added.
Other BNP leaders including its vice chairman Abdul Awal Mintu and chairperson’s adviser Abdus Salam spoke in the rally.