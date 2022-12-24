Awami League's national council begins as PM Hasina inaugurates

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader will place the report of the general secretary while AL presidium member and reception committee convener Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim is expected to deliver the address of welcome.

Biplab Barua will place the obituary references.

Around 7,000 each councilors and delegates and thousands of the AL leaders and activists thronged the venue.

There will be a break for lunch and prayers after the end of the inaugural session. Then the council session will be held in the auditorium of Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB). Party's president and general secretary will be elected in the session.

A three-member election commission has already been formed to elect the leadership.

A total of 11 sub-committees are working for the council. As per the tradition, party president Sheikh Hasina is chairman of the council preparatory committee and general secretary Obaidul Quader is its member secretary.