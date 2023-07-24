BNP’s dream will never come true: Obaidul Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader emphasised that the BNP’s aspirations of coming to power by removing Sheikh Hasina will never materialise, UNB reports.

He said, “BNP is obsessed with gaining power and behaving recklessly in their attempts to remove Sheikh Hasina from office,” during a ‘peace and development rally against terrorism and anarchy’ organised by the Upazila Awami League at Basurhat Municipal Auditorium in Noakhali’s Companigonj upazila.

“BNP won’t even win 10 seats in an election with a caretaker government. Their complaints to foreigners would not be fruitful, but rather result in disappointment,” he added.

“Fakhrul made derogatory remarks about Sheikh Hasina and me during a public meeting in Noakhali, how can someone use such language?” he questioned.

As the General Secretary of the Awami League, Quader praised Sheikh Hasina for her remarkable development work over the past 48 years. He pointed out that BNP leaders fail to see these achievements due to their inability to acknowledge progress.

Highlighting the government's commitment to development, Quader cited projects like the construction of 20 more bridges planned by the Economic Relations Division (ERD) in the future.