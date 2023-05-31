It’s a fact election can’t be credible under AL govt: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said it is now a fact that elections can never be free, fair and credible under the current Awami League government, reports UNB.
Addressing the biennial general meeting of a faction Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) at the Jatiya Press Club, he also said if the election is not participatory, it will not be accepted as per the country’s constitution.
“A truth has now been established in Bangladesh that elections can never be fair, free, and acceptable and people here can never express their opinions and exercise their right to franchise freely if the Awami League government remains in power,” the BNP leader observed.
He alleged the government has already snatched the people’s freedom of expression and voting rights to cement its power.
Fakhrul also said it is now recognised in the entire world that there is no place for independent journalism in Bangladesh.
As Bangladesh is now completely in the hands of an authoritarian ruler, he said freedom of the press, the main pillar of democracy, has been regulated here by the regime to meet their needs.
In the whole world, he said those who believe in a free press, democracy, and freedom to express dissenting opinions, are all saying in one sentence that there is no democracy, free press, or freedom of media in Bangladesh as the government does not have the mindset to tolerant different opinions.
“They (govt) are hampering the people's freedom of expression of dissent, the right to vote and the right to live by applying excessive force with the aim of establishing a one-party rule and perpetuating their power,” the BNP leader said.
He urged journalists to be vocal in establishing democracy in the country. “We are passing through a critical moment. At this bad time, we all have to be vocal and must speak up from our respective positions.”
Fakhrul said it hurts him when he sees many journalists support the current 'fascist regime' without any hesitation and speak on television talk shows or write articles justifying the undemocratic and anti-people activities of the Awami League.
“The minimum democratic rights of the people and their rights to franchise have been taken away. But they (pro-ruling party journalists) do not say anything against them (govt). Rather, they raise various arguments in support of those who are exploiting people and turning the whole of Bangladesh into an authoritarian state,” he bemoaned.
The BNP leader said Awami League always wants to deceive the people and mislead them by telling lies. “We would like to clearly say enough is enough...you have fooled the people and exploited them a lot by using the state machinery...economists are saying Bangladesh has never faced such a bad time earlier. That is the truth.”
He said the ruling party leaders are showing a weird logic that the US did not say about the inclusive election while announcing its visa policy. But an election without the participation of the major parties won’t be acceptable according to our constitution, he said.