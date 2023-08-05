AL govt starts opening fire now: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged the ruling Awami League has started opening fire now.
"They do not let us stay at home at night and arrive at the door with arrest warrants in false cases. Like the previous time, Awami League forcefully wants to come to power by controlling the administration," he added.
Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks while addressing a rally in front of the National Press Club on Saturday.
Pro-BNP Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad (BSPP) organised the rally protesting against the sentence to BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission.
Mirza Fakhrul alleged the government has been in power forcefully destroying the democratic system by turning the two consecutive elections into joke. The government is also plotting to take the office again.
“Deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) are being transferred; thousands getting promotion and posting, and the motive of the government is they will come to power by controlling administration like they did before,” he added.
On the cases against the party leaders-activists and their arrests, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Former BNP lawmaker Salauddin Ahmed went to the High Court for a bail and he could not return home. He was picked up mid-way. Nothing will stop our movement. People have started joining the BNP’s one-point movement like floodwater. The desire of people of the country cannot be suppressed by filing false and fictitious cases, opening fires, killing and abducting people.”
Raising question on judiciary, Mirza Fakhrul said people are not getting bail in fictitious cases and being sent to prison.
Those who are being sent to prions are also being tortured in jail, Mirza Fakhrul alleged saying, “We are apparently living in a mediaeval barbaric age and this cannot happen in a civilised and democratic country.“
On the court verdict against Tarique Rahman and Zubaida Rahman, the BNP secretary general said, “When people have woken up demanding resignation of the government, at that time, the government is trying to mislead the people and diverting the movement towards the different direction with this verdict.”
To set the fox to keep the geese’
‘Mirza Fakhrul commented that the remarks that the Awami League leaders are making on conducting a fair election is like ‘to set the fox to keep the geese.’
BNP secretary general urged the administration, the law enforcement agencies and the judiciary to perform duties as per the constitution. “Don’t bend down to illegal order. Stand by people, people has awaken now. This time, the movement of people will succeed,” he said.
Presided over by Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad convener AZM Zahid Hossain and moderated by member secretary and journalist leader Quader Gani Chowdhury, former Dhaka University pro-vice chancellor AFM Yusuf Haider, BNP education affairs secretary ABM Obaidul Islam, mass education affairs secretary Selim Bhuiyan, health affairs secretary Rafiqul Islam, and journalist leaders Kamal Uddin Sabuj and Syed Abdal Ahmed, among others, spoke at the event.