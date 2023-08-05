AL govt starts opening fire now: Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul alleged the government has been in power forcefully destroying the democratic system by turning the two consecutive elections into 'joke'. The government is also plotting to take the office again.

“Deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) are being transferred; thousands getting promotion and posting, and the motive of the government is they will come to power by controlling administration like they did before,” he added.

On the cases against the party leaders-activists and their arrests, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Former BNP lawmaker Salauddin Ahmed went to the High Court for a bail and he could not return home. He was picked up mid-way. Nothing will stop our movement. People have started joining the BNP’s one-point movement like floodwater. The desire of people of the country cannot be suppressed by filing false and fictitious cases, opening fires, killing and abducting people.”