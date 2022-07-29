Power crisis to be followed by fuel, reserve depletion: Fakhrul

Terming the government as corrupt and fascist , the BNP leader urged party activists to give a final blow to the government.
Refuting Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader’s remark that no crisis of power and energy exists in the country, Fakhrul said, why the government is carrying out load shedding and rationing fuel oil and gas if the AL leader’s claims are true.
Fakhrul said AL leader just days ago said they would not take any loan from International Monetary Fund (IMF) but media reports show that they have sought USD 4.5 billion loan.
“Media reports that usable forex reserves of the country now stand at USD 31 billion. But this figure is not correct too. Gold worth around USD 8-9 billion is of these 31 billion. So, the usable reserve is not more than USD 16 billion,” Fakhrul said.
He said Awami League taunted 100 per cent electrification of the country only months ago but the city dwellers now go through two to three hours of load shedding. Villages see 7 to 8 hours of load shedding although it is Boro season.
He alleged that the government has siphoned off millions of Taka from power sector.
The power sector incurred Tk 280 billion loss in 2021-22, he alleged.
Referring to the death of seven-month old child Suraiya in police firing during polls violence, Fakhrul said, “This is the picture of Bangladesh right now.”
Presiding over the rally, BNP Dhaka North’s convenor Amanullah Aman said Bnagladesh is going to embroil in a situation worse than in Sri Lanka.