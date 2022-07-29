Power crisis to be followed by fuel, reserve depletion: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged the Awami League has destroyed the country’s energy sector by resorting to widespread corruption and theft.

The BNP leader also said the current government is destroying the country’s economy in a planned way.

The BNP leader made these remarks while speaking at rally protesting at the load shedding and the increase of price hike of energy and gas. Dhaka Metropolitan North unit BNP organised the rally in front of the National Press Club on Friday.

“Now power crisis prevails, and you would see fuel crisis next, followed by depletion of reserve. Now it’s not the time for many demands. Our one point demand is this government’s resignation,” Fakhrul said.