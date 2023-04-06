BNP's involvement with Banga Bazar fire being investigated: Quader

Awami League general secretary and also road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today said investigations are being carried out whether the BNP was involved in the devastating fire incident in the city's Banga Bazar or not, reports BSS.

"It is being investigated whether the BNP was involved in the Banga Bazar fire incident or not," Quader said while distributing iftar items at Azimpur Colony ground organised by Lalbagh Thana unit of the Awami League here this afternoon.

AL general secretary said the BNP is trying to politicize the fire incident without standing by the fire-affected people.