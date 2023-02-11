BNP to march at all unions amid AL's counter programmes

BNP sources said various instructions have been given to make the march programme a success. BNP leaders and activists will head in a procession from each ward to a designated spot at each union headquarters across the country and then they will march together. The road march would be at least two-kilometer long. The march will be carried out through the populated areas and village markets.
Sources said 15 million leaflets have been printed centering the programme and those will be distributed from the road march across the country.
Government's anti-people activities, corruption, politicisation, snatching the voting rights and violation of human rights and price hike of essentials including rice, lentil and oil have been mentioned in the leaflets.