BNP to march at all unions amid AL's counter programmes

Bangladesh Nationalist Party will march at all unions across the country today, Saturday amid counter programmes of the ruling Awami League.

BNP leaders said the aim of their programmes is to involve general people at the village level in its anti-government movement. Alongside BNP, different anti-government parties and alliances will also hold these programmes simultaneously.

BNP central leaders said their leaders and activists at the village level are in apprehension due to the counter programmes of Awami League. Despite that, BNP leaders and activists have taken preparations to hold the programmes at union level.