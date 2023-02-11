Politics

BNP to march at all unions amid AL's counter programmes

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
BNP leaders and activists present at mnarch programmes in Dhaka. Bangladesh Nationalist Party will march at all unions across the country today, Saturday amid counter programmes of the ruling Awami League.Suvra Kanti Das

Bangladesh Nationalist Party will march at all unions across the country today, Saturday amid counter programmes of the ruling Awami League.

BNP leaders said the aim of their programmes is to involve general people at the village level in its anti-government movement. Alongside BNP, different anti-government parties and alliances will also hold these programmes simultaneously.

BNP central leaders said their leaders and activists at the village level are in apprehension due to the counter programmes of Awami League. Despite that, BNP leaders and activists have taken preparations to hold the programmes at union level.

BNP sources said various instructions have been given to make the march programme a success. BNP leaders and activists will head in a procession from each ward to a designated spot at each union headquarters across the country and then they will march together. The road march would be at least two-kilometer long. The march will be carried out through the populated areas and village markets.

Sources said 15 million leaflets have been printed centering the programme and those will be distributed from the road march across the country.

Government's anti-people activities, corruption, politicisation, snatching the voting rights and violation of human rights and price hike of essentials including rice, lentil and oil have been mentioned in the leaflets.

