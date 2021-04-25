'Qawmi madrasa teachers, students won’t do politics'

Qawmi madrasa students and teachers would refrain from taking part in all sorts of traditional political activities from now on.

The decision was taken at a standing committee meeting of ‘Al-Haiatul Ulya Lil-Jamiatil Qawmia Bangladesh’ on Sunday.

Al-Haiatul oversees examination of ‘Dawra-e Hadith’, the highest educational stage of Qawmi madrasa.

A three-member delegation of the board would meet home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and inform him of the decision.

The delegation would consist of Mufti Ruhul Amin, Maulana Mufti Mohammad Ali and Maulana Jasimuddin, said a press release signed by Haiatul Ulya president Allama Mahmudul Hasan.