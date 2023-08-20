Quader fails to understand why foreigners pondering so much on polls

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, was speaking to media at his secretariat office on Sunday. The media conference was organised to announce the inauguration of some development projects.

Obaidul Quader was asked whether Bangladesh would become a issue of contention of the US and India over the upcoming parliament election, especially because apparently it seems from local and international media reports and speeches of the leaders of ruling and opposition parties that India has taken side of Awami League and US is in favour of BNP.

Responding to this question, the AL general secretary said, “The election of Bangladesh is an internal matter of Bangladesh. Various countries have geopolitical strategies surrounding this region. The US has stakes in that, so has India. And this is normal. There is China on the other side, a big power.”