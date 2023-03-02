AL becomes crazy to plunder resources and leave country: Fakhrul

Awami League has become desperate to plunder the resources of the country, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged.

“All people who belong to Awami League have become desperate and crazy to loot the assets of the nation and leave the country very quickly. Awami League has organised a festival of looting,” he said.

Speaking at a discussion meeting on Thursday, the BNP leader also said the Awami League government is destroying the country’s all organisations, achievements, culture and history. “So, we don’t have any other alternative but to carry out the movement.”

He alleged that the country’s people now can no longer cast their votes and elect their representatives by voting. “Even, they can’t go to the polling stations. Our people now can't talk and express their opinions. Those who talk against the government are arrested and sent to jail.”