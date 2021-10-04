Quader asks grassroots leaders not to misuse power

Quader said this during a party meeting at Shahjadpur Pilot Model Government High School at Shahjadpur in Sirajganj Monday morning.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said a politician should do politics for the welfare of people, not for changing his or her own fate.

"After getting power, many become desperate and this is not acceptable at all. Do not misuse power," he said.

Instructing the grassroots leaders of Awami League to welcome competent people in politic Quader said if politics is done with corrupt people, the party will suffer in the long run.