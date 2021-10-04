Quader asks grassroots leaders not to misuse power

Quader said this during a party meeting at Shahjadpur Pilot Model Government High School at Shahjadpur in Sirajganj Monday morning.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said a politician should do politics for the welfare of people, not for changing his or her own fate.
"After getting power, many become desperate and this is not acceptable at all. Do not misuse power," he said.
Instructing the grassroots leaders of Awami League to welcome competent people in politic Quader said if politics is done with corrupt people, the party will suffer in the long run.
Only the tested leaders and workers will always stay beside the party and that is why the honest and good people should be attracted to the party," said Awami League’s general secretary.
He said the politics of revenge, which started after the killing of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975, is still going on in the country.
"Who were involved in the killing of 75? Who were behind it? "Everyone knows that history - which will never be forgotten," he continued.
“Ziaur Rahman was the mastermind behind the Bangabandhu killing, while his son Tarique Rahman was the mastermind of the 21 August grenade attack”, he added.
He said Ziaur Rahman introduced the politics of vengeance in the country and the BNP is still continuing it.
Mentioning that the BNP has destroyed the working relations among political leaders, the AL general secretary said BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia celebrated her fake birthday to hurt the sentiments of the AL leaders and workers.
"How can we maintain social relations in the politics of revenge?" he questioned, observing that mutual working relations is absent now among the country's political leaders.
Quader said it is time for all to shun the politics of revenge and hatred. About the late lawmaker Swapan, the AL general secretary said Swapan was a noble leader and popular politician as well as public representative.
He sought eternal peace of the departed soul of Swapan and conveyed sympathy to the late MP's family.