Quader calls BNP a representative of anti-country force

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday alleged Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was like a representative of an anti-Bangladesh foreign force when it was in power, reports state-run news agency BSS.

“People were not the source of power for BNP as its politics came through the barrel of gun. Talks of public interests do not suit this party. When BNP was in power, it was like a representative of an anti-country foreign force,” he said.