Quader condemns BNP’s independence function opening by ‘a convict’

Ruling Bangladesh Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said Bangladesh Nationalist Party has shown disrespect to the Liberation War through the inauguration of its programmes, marking the golden jubilee of the country’s independence, by a convict, reports BSS.

“BNP showed disrespect to the country’s Liberation War by getting inaugurated its programmes, taken on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the independence, by a person convicted in graft cases,” he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of BRTC double-decker bus service on Chattogram-Boalkhali road through videoconferencing from his official residence in the capital.