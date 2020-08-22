Quader describes 21 Aug attack as planned

Ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said the 21 August grenade attack was not an accident rather it was a planned terrorist act abusing state machinery.

“BNP perpetrated the grenade attack abusing the state machinery when the party was in power. The 21 August grenade attack was carried out in continuation of 15 August carnage,” he said.

Quader, also minister for road transport and bridges, was addressing a memorial meeting, joining it virtually from his official residence on parliament premises, arranged by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at its Bangabandhu Avenue central office.

Recalling the incident of the grenade attack on AL rally, he said on that period, party volunteers and workers generally took positions in and around the stage of rallies and surrounding buildings, but the workers were halted to carry out their duties on that day.