Quader Mirza meets brother Obaidul Quader

Prothom Alo English Desk

Noakhali Basurhat pourashava mayor Abdul Quader Mirza on Saturday paid a courtesy call on Awami League general secretary and also his elder brother, Obaidul Quader, reports UNB.

Abdul Quader Mirza went to the central office of the Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue around 4:00pm on Saturday.

He also said that he will not change his statements against the party on various issues including Basurhat politics.

Meanwhile, Abdul Quader Mirza said that all programs would be withdrawn for a month on the assurance of Obaidul Quader regarding local MP Ekramul Chowdhury.

Quader Mirza also requested the prime minister to make the next national elections free and fair.


