Quader Mirza postpones hartal called on demanding withdrawal of DC, SP

Abdul Quader Mirza, brother of road, transport and bridges minister and ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, on Wednesday morning withdrew the 12-hour hartal that he enforced on Tuesday night.
Quader Mirza, also mayor of Basurhat municipality, enforced the hartal around 8.30pm Tuesday demanding the withdrawal of Noakhali deputy commissioner (DC) Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan, superintendent of police (SP) Md Alamgir Hossain, Companiganj police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mir Jahedul Haque Roni and for the arrest of Charkakra union Awami League leader Fakhrul Islam alias Sobuj.
Withdrawing the hartal, Quader Mirza said, “Steps have to be taken to stop corrupt politics of Feni MP Nizam Uddin Hazari and Noakhali MP Ekramul Karim. Deputy commissioner Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan, SP Alamgir Hossain, Companiganj police station OC Mir Jahedul Haque Roni and inspector (investigation) Rabiul Haque have to be withdrawn and Charkakra union Awami League leader Fakhrul Islam alias Sobuj also has to be arrested.”
He also demanded trial of the incidents of attacks on him in Daganbhuiyan, Feni and Chattogram.
Quader Mirza said they would organise protest demonstrations in every union of the upazila this afternoon. He also called on an 8-hr hartal in the upazila for Thursday. If the demands are not met till then, Quader Mirza continued, sit-ins will be observed in front of the police station between 10:00am and 6:00pm every day from Friday. He also warned of tougher programmes including hartal if any conspiracy is done.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Quader Mirza said, “The prime minister said she would take actions but nothing has been done against any person as of today. I will not budge from the programmes. The demonstration will continue until the corrupt politics of Nizam Hazari and Ekram Chowdhury is stopped and the DC, SP and OC are withdrawn.
“I’ll stay in the municipality and will announce programmes if any immediate decision is to be taken,” he added.
Quader Mirza was at a sit-in programme for over 12 hours in front of Companiganj police station to press home his demands. He took position in front of the entrance of the police station with several hundred of his followers until 10.30 in the morning today. All the shops in the upazila remained closed due to the hartal. No vehicles could enter the upazila either.
Local sources said Basurhat municipality mayor Abdul Quader Mirza held a press conference at Rupali Chattar of Basurhat on Tuesday evening in protest against the conspiracy to assassinate him and attacks on him in Daganbhuiyan of Feni and in Chattogram.
In the press conference, he accused Daganbhuiyan and Sonagaji upazila chairmen including Feni’s MP Nizam Uddin Hazari, Noakhali’s MP Ekramul Karim Chowdhury.
According to the sources, AL leader of Charkakra uninon, Fakhrul Islam alias Sobuj held a meeting against Quader Mirza at Takerbazar when the press conference was going on.
Mentioning that Quader Mirza has held the people of Companiganj upazila hostage, Fakhrul made several accusations against the mayor. A procession was also brought out from the meeting.
Hearing about the meeting, some of Quader Mirza’s followers went there and a clash broke out between the two factions of Awami League. Police went to the spot and detained Fakhrul. However, the supporters of Fakhrul snatched from the police. In protest of this incident, Quader Mirza took position in front of the police station with hundreds of his followers.
Companiganj police station OC Mir Jahedul Haque confirmed the matter.