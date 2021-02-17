Quader Mirza postpones hartal called on demanding withdrawal of DC, SP

He also demanded trial of the incidents of attacks on him in Daganbhuiyan, Feni and Chattogram.

Quader Mirza said they would organise protest demonstrations in every union of the upazila this afternoon. He also called on an 8-hr hartal in the upazila for Thursday. If the demands are not met till then, Quader Mirza continued, sit-ins will be observed in front of the police station between 10:00am and 6:00pm every day from Friday. He also warned of tougher programmes including hartal if any conspiracy is done.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Quader Mirza said, “The prime minister said she would take actions but nothing has been done against any person as of today. I will not budge from the programmes. The demonstration will continue until the corrupt politics of Nizam Hazari and Ekram Chowdhury is stopped and the DC, SP and OC are withdrawn.

“I’ll stay in the municipality and will announce programmes if any immediate decision is to be taken,” he added.