Quader questions BNP's contribution towards democracy

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today raised questions over BNP's contribution to flourishing democracy as the party always creates obstacles in the way to democracy as well as makes an effort to create anarchy in the country, reports BSS.

"What is your role as a political party in developing democracy and advancing democracy in the country?" he asked.

The minister came up with the query while talking to journalists at a press conference held at his official residence here.