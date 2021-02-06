Quader says BNP lobbyists orchestrating propaganda against govt

Calling BNP to shun evil politics, Awami League general secretary and road transport and Bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP is orchestrating widespread propaganda against the government by appointing lobbyists in exchange of huge amount of money, reports UNB.

“BNP engaged in spreading propaganda against the government by appointing lobbyists at the expanse of crores of Taka,” he told a briefing from his official residence in the city.

Forgetting welfare of the nation and the people, Quader said BNP

has resorted to propaganda and conspiracy as their political strategy.

Calling the BNP leaders to avoid the path of conspiracy, Quader

said there is no alternative to election for changing the government

in the form of democratic government system. “So, let go for

welfare-oriented politics by avoiding the path of conspiracy,” he

added.