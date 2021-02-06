Quader says BNP lobbyists orchestrating propaganda against govt

Calling BNP to shun evil politics, Awami League general secretary and road transport and Bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP is orchestrating widespread propaganda against the government by appointing lobbyists in exchange of huge amount of money, reports UNB.
“BNP engaged in spreading propaganda against the government by appointing lobbyists at the expanse of crores of Taka,” he told a briefing from his official residence in the city.
Forgetting welfare of the nation and the people, Quader said BNP
has resorted to propaganda and conspiracy as their political strategy.
Calling the BNP leaders to avoid the path of conspiracy, Quader
said there is no alternative to election for changing the government
in the form of democratic government system. “So, let go for
welfare-oriented politics by avoiding the path of conspiracy,” he
added.
Referring to the BNP’s rally for neutral elections, he said it is part of conspiracy for damaging peaceful atmosphere of the country. The ruling party will tackle such kind of intention as it can damage the stable situation of the country in the name of political programme, he added.
“There is no particular issue or situation in the country right now which has prompted the BNP to organize movement. The Awami League always welcome any peaceful programme, but they have to face strict consequence if they want to create violence in the name of holding rally,” Quader said.
Talking about the propaganda surfaced by the Al-Jazeera television,
the AL general secretary said the people will not be confused over the
propaganda as the people is getting benefit of the politics of
development, led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
BNP along with its alliances are now again being engaged in
conspiracy staying in abroad aiming to make Sheikh Hasina government’s
transparent and strict position against irregularities questionable,
he said.
Noting that the Bangabandhu’s family is the symbol of honesty in the
politics for the last fifty years, Obaidul Qauder said Bangabandhu’s
daughter Sheikh Hasina herself has never made hostage to any
particular syndicate.
All the city, district, upazila, thana, union and ward units of AL
across the country will hold rally and make public relations from
15 February marking the International Mother Language Day,
Independence Day and the golden jubilee of the liberation war.