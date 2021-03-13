Quader says polls will be held in due time

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said the next parliamentary elections will be held in due time following the constitution and BNP has no need to place any demand centering the polls.

He said this at a regular press briefing at his official residence on parliament premises in the city.

Referring to BNP’s demand for holding polls under a non-party and neutral government, Quader recalled that once BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia had commented that “none is neutral except insane and children and the concept of caretaker government is absurd.”