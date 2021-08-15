Quader stresses inquiry commission to unmask 15 Aug masterminds

"The mastermind killers of Bangabandhu were executed through trial. But, beyond them, those, who were conspirators, must be found out and exposed to justice by forming a commission," Quader said.
Mentioning that the new generation can’t be kept in the dark in this regard, he said, “That’s why the plotters should be unmasked,”
He said prime minister Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu, started the trial of the killers of Bangabandhu after coming to power and freed nation from stigma by trying those murders.
“The execution of the killers has been carried out. The process of bringing back the fugitive killers is underway," the minister added.
Awami League presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Abdur Razzaque, Shajahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, joint general secretary and information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud, joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Dipu Moni and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries Ahmed Hossain, Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Mirza Azam, and SM Kamal Hossain, cultural affairs secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil, science and technology affairs secretary Abdus Sabur, forest and environment secretary Delwar Hossain, office secretary Biplab Barua, among others, were present.
After paying tributes on behalf of the Central Awami League (AL), the leaders and workers of Krishak League, Mahila Awami League, Jubo League, Jubo Mahila League, Swechchhasebak League, Chhatra League and other front and associate organisations of AL paid homage to the portrait of Bangabandhu.
Dhaka north and south city corporations, different ministries, governmental and non-government organisations and social bodies also paid homage to the portrait of father of the nation.