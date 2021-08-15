Quader stresses inquiry commission to unmask 15 Aug masterminds

"The mastermind killers of Bangabandhu were executed through trial. But, beyond them, those, who were conspirators, must be found out and exposed to justice by forming a commission," Quader said.

Mentioning that the new generation can’t be kept in the dark in this regard, he said, “That’s why the plotters should be unmasked,”

He said prime minister Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu, started the trial of the killers of Bangabandhu after coming to power and freed nation from stigma by trying those murders.

“The execution of the killers has been carried out. The process of bringing back the fugitive killers is underway," the minister added.