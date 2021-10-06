Quader tells BNP to forget about caretaker govt

He said that all affairs related to election are placed under the election commission (EC) which is empowered to take any action to make the balloting free and fair.
He said the election-time government carries out only routine duties and assist the EC in holding a peaceful free and fair election.
Quader trashed BNP leader Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s recent comment that people will vote for BNP to get rid of Awami League’s misrule.
“The reality is that people have voted for Awami League to free them from BNP misrule,” he said.
He said people are happy with the rule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. “They will not allow them to be trapped by BNP again,” he said.
Quader said voters have turned away from the BNP long ago and this has become clear in the recent by-elections and local government polls too.
Awami League presidium member Abdur Razzak, organizing secretary Mirza Azam, liberation war affairs secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, legal affairs secretary Najibullah Hiru, lawmaker Sagufta Yasmin Emily, among others, also addressed the council.