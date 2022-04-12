Quader terms BNP's graft allegation to ACC an ill-effort

Pointing to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, he questioned, "What is your position against the criminals and corrupt people of your party? Give a list of them if you have the courage. Submit the bank details of where the money of luxurious life aboard is coming from".
Quader said the BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was convicted on graft charges and its acting chairman Tarique Rahman is a convicted fugitive, while the party has removed an anti-corruption clause from its constitution and identified itself as a corrupt party.
BNP had stigmatised the nation by making Bangladesh champion in graft five times in a row during its era, he said, adding that people laugh when the corrupt BNP talks about graft.
Citing data published in different media, the road transport minister said the US Department of Justice seized Tk 120 million of Tarique Rahman and the Awami League government brought the money back to the country in 2012.
Quader said following the verdict of the Bangladesh court, the Singapore government returned Tk 80 million, which was siphoned off in 2013.
Tarique Rahman and his business partner Giasuddin Al Mamun laundered Tk 210 million to the CTNA Bank, he said.
He said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States investigated the case and gave testimony in a Bangladeshi court.
Besides, the AL general secretary said, Tk 60 million was found at a bank account of Tarique in London, while the fugitive BNP leader siphoned off US$ 750 million to Belgium and Tk 250 million to Malaysia.
The Zia family owned a multimillion-dollar house named 'Spring-14' in Dubai's Emeritus Hills, he said, "But, now they (BNP leaders) talk about corruption".
Quader said the country's people know that prime minister Sheikh Hasina has taken zero tolerance policy against irregularities and graft.
The people have already seen the proof of this through the cleanliness drive, he added.
If corruption and irregularities are found, none will be spared, the AL general secretary warned, saying many lawmakers, ministers and leaders of the ruling Awami League did not get relief from graft allegations.
Mentioning that the ACC is working independently to curb corruption, he said the national anti-graft watchdog has no hindrance to carry out probes against the ruling party men.