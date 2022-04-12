Quader terms BNP's graft allegation to ACC an ill-effort

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the BNP leaders went to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and staged demonstration, which was just an ill-effort to hide their corruption and failure.

"As the so-called movement and colourful dream of mass uprising went in vain, it (BNP) is now trying to divert the public attention to different directions," he told a press conference at his official residence in the capital.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP leaders are resorting to drama in the name of providing information on corruption aiming to escape the annoyance of the party workers and supporters.

He said the government has enough information about who is investing illegal money in instigating anti-state activities in the name of opposition.

Claiming that the government has also information about who siphoned off money aboard for the corrupt leaders of BNP, the AL general secretary warned that none of them would be spared.