USIP team asks AL about its relations with China and India

US Institute of Peace (USIP) has asked the ruling Awami League about its relations with China and India.

The 3-member team made the enquires while meeting Awami League leaders at the political office of party president Sheikh Hasina in the capital's Dhanmondi area on Friday afternoon.

When the US delegation reached the Awami League office at 4:00pm on Friday, AL presideum member Faruk Khan greeted them with flowers.

AL advisory council member Inam Ahmed Chowdhury and international sub committee member Khaled Masud Ahmed, among others, were present. USIP delegation members were expert for South Asia Region Cpeoffrey Macdonald, its senior adviser Dan Markey and research analyst Isha Gupta.