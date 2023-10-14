USIP team asks AL about its relations with China and India

US Institute of Peace (USIP) has asked the ruling Awami League about its relations with China and India.
The 3-member team made the enquires while meeting Awami League leaders at the political office of party president Sheikh Hasina in the capital's Dhanmondi area on Friday afternoon.
When the US delegation reached the Awami League office at 4:00pm on Friday, AL presideum member Faruk Khan greeted them with flowers.
AL advisory council member Inam Ahmed Chowdhury and international sub committee member Khaled Masud Ahmed, among others, were present. USIP delegation members were expert for South Asia Region Cpeoffrey Macdonald, its senior adviser Dan Markey and research analyst Isha Gupta.
After the meeting, speaking to newsmen, Awami League international affairs secretary Shammi Ahmed said discussions have been held on various issues including the foreign policy of Bangladesh.
Political crisis that is prevailing in this sub-continent is spreading to the world arena and what is the role of Bangladesh and what Awami League is thinking about this, these issues have been discussed during the meeting, Shammi added.
She also said they wanted to know how is the relation of Awami League with India and China. They also wanted to know the government's relation with the countries of sub-continent, Shammi added.
She said, "The father of the nation has given the foreign policy of Bangladesh and that friendship to all, malice to none and this has been focused during the meeting."
Shammi Ahmed said the US respresentaives wanted to know the relationship between China and Bangladesh.
They have also recognised that China is an economic power and an economic partnership of Bangladesh.
About India, Shammi said, "We have informed India is our tested friend. The way India stood by us in 1971 we treat that with respect."
About Awami League's relation with India, international affairs secretary Shammi Ahmed said, "They have asked a question about the rise of Hinduism in India. We have said we don't interfere in the internal affairs of anyone. We don't talk about the internal affairs of anyone. We respect the position of other countries. It is the issue of the people of those countries what is going on in China and India. That is not our issue to look after."
Shammi Ahmed said there was no discussion on the upcoming national election in Bangladesh. She said they didn't ask anything about this.