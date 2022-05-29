Reasons behind the attack on Chhatra Dal

“Khaleda Zia had said the Padma Bridge was being constructed in a makeshift manner. Installation of spans on the bridge seemed makeshift to her. She also said the it will not be possible to use Padma Bridge and the structure will collapse if one gets on it. Some other people of the same feather also echoed the remark. What should be done to them now? They should be taken to the bridge and tossed into the river,” she said.

Leaders of BNP and AL continued their verbal attack against each other over the following days. Later, clashes broke out on 22 May when the JCD staged a rally in front of the Raju Memorial Sculpture at the Dhaka University campus, protesting the PM’s statement. JCD general secretary Saif Mahmud hurled aggressive remarks at PM Hasina, which prompted the BCL men to carry out an attack on some JCD activists at the TSC premises in the immediate evening.