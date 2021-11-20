Politics

Rebel candidates won’t get party nominations in next polls: Quader

Prothom Alo English Desk
Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader Saturday said party’s rebel candidates will not be given nominations in next elections, reports BSS.

He said if anyone of the party sends names of rebel candidates violating party decision or cooperate with rebel candidates in anywhere, actions will also be taken against him or her.

Actions will also be taken against those party men or even public representatives who will be found involved in supporting rebel candidates, he mentioned. Quader said this while replying to journalists after a meeting of AL Central Working Committee.

Asked whether the matter of holding councils of the party’s associate bodies was discussed in the meeting or not, Quader said no such discussion was held but they talked about holding councils of the party’s several units.

About the expulsion of the party’s Gazipur city unit general secretary and Gazipur city corporation mayor Jahangir Alam from his position in the party, he said, party president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina sought opinion of all in the party forum over the matter, and all opined in favor of expelling Gazipur mayor Jahangir Alam from his party position.

He said Jahangir Alam was also expelled from his general membership of the party.

