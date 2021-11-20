Rebel candidates won’t get party nominations in next polls: Quader

Asked whether the matter of holding councils of the party’s associate bodies was discussed in the meeting or not, Quader said no such discussion was held but they talked about holding councils of the party’s several units.
About the expulsion of the party’s Gazipur city unit general secretary and Gazipur city corporation mayor Jahangir Alam from his position in the party, he said, party president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina sought opinion of all in the party forum over the matter, and all opined in favor of expelling Gazipur mayor Jahangir Alam from his party position.
He said Jahangir Alam was also expelled from his general membership of the party.