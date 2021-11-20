Rebel candidates won’t get party nominations in next polls: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader Saturday said party’s rebel candidates will not be given nominations in next elections, reports BSS.

He said if anyone of the party sends names of rebel candidates violating party decision or cooperate with rebel candidates in anywhere, actions will also be taken against him or her.

Actions will also be taken against those party men or even public representatives who will be found involved in supporting rebel candidates, he mentioned. Quader said this while replying to journalists after a meeting of AL Central Working Committee.