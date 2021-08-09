Restrictions may be re-imposed if Covid situation worsens: Quader

Quader said the fare in the public transport will be the same as before the pandemic and not the recently increased fare as they will run with full capacity.
The minister said both passengers and transport workers must follow hygiene and health rules and wear masks. He urged the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) to take necessary steps in this regard.
He urged the engineers to maintain quality in road construction. He also called for restoring discipline on roads and highways.
Quader, also the general secretary of Awami League, trashed BNP’s criticism of government’s mass vaccination campaign.
The people have responded spontaneously to the vaccination, he said adding this is causing heartburns of BNP leaders.
He urged the BNP to learn from the welfare-oriented politics of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her deep commitment to the people. However, the truth is that this party has never learnt from history, he said.
Secretary of Roads and Highways Department Nazrul Islam, chief engineer of RHD, project director Abdullah Al Mamun and other officials of the construction company were present at the signing ceremony.