Awami League wants to send message that elections can’t be stopped

Ruling Awami League aims at sending message to its leaders and activists that the next parliamentary election will be held as per schedule and that the opposition won’t be able to stop it during their rally in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon.
The rally of the Awami League will be held at the south gate of the national mosque, Baitul Mukarram. The party plans to pack the streets with its followers and create a massive gathering as a show of strength and also to convey that they have the support of the people.
Many high level officials of Awami League have said the two parties, Awami League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), have staged simultaneous rallies in the past, but this time the situation is different. Because this time de facto opposition BNP is set to declare its one-point movement at their rally at Naya Paltan on Wednesday. This means the party will start its movement to stop the election. Moreover, BNP is also telling foreign diplomats and the people in their gatherings that the ruling Awami League does not have any support of the people. That’s why Awami League wants to continuously hold large gatherings to show that the people are with them.
Dhaka city north and south units of Awami League are the organisers of today’s (Wednesday) rally. Still, a large number of leaders and followers of Awami League’s Dhaka district unit will also take part in the rally. Leaders and activists of Awami League’s allies will also take part in the rally. Overall, the party’s decision makers have repeatedly instructed Awami League’s Dhaka city units’ leaders to ensure that 100,000 people gather in the rally.
Sources from the government and Awami League have said that the law enforcement agencies have been told to be alert over the two simultaneous rallies happening today. There are instructions to not arrest BNP leaders and activists and not to use excessive force against them. Awami League activists have also been instructed to not start any clash.
Prothom Alo spoke with two central committee leaders of Awami League on Tuesday night about Wednesday’s rally and their plans moving forward. One of them, wishing not to be named, said BNP has been under a little bit of pressure since AL took to the streets in last December. Since then their anti-government movements lost some of its steam. This has caused some loss of faith and raised doubt among the BNP allies. But after the announcement of the US visa policy, multiple visits from US officials to Bangladesh and the European Union’s activities, the opposition has decided to once again take to the streets.
Another leader of the ruling party said there will be a massive gathering of people in the rally. Otherwise, the resolve of the administration and the party members could get damaged. Moreover, if BNP can take control of the streets right now, they will advance in their attempt to stop the election. So, there is no alternative to a ‘show of strength’ on the streets.
Sources at the party said BNP and the opposition parties’ one point movement will fail, just like their movement last December and Awami League wants to prove that. The party’s leaders and activists will get the instructions in today’s rally on how they need to prepare to foil BNP’s plans. There is also a reason why Awami League has chosen to hold its rally an hour after the BNP rally. Awami League will observe what BNP will say and what programmes they announce and then declare counter programmes. They will also give a reply to BNP’s statements. Awami League also wants to see how many people BNP can gather in their rally.
To make Wednesday’s rally a success, Dhaka city north unit of Awami League held a meeting at the TCB Bhaban in Kawran Bazar on Tuesday. Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan was present at that meeting. He told the leaders present at the meeting the party members have been assured that the next national elections will be held on time as per the constitution. There is no need to worry. Moreover, they need to control the streets till the election. They need to ensure that large crowds gather in all party programmes.
AL organising secretary Ahmed Hossain told Prothom Alo, “Awami League is an all-rounder party. Whether in power or in the opposition or in any other situation, Awami League can control the streets. BNP won’t be allowed to play alone on an open field.”
*This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ashfaq-Ul-Alam Niloy