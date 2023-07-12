Awami League wants to send message that elections can’t be stopped

Sources from the government and Awami League have said that the law enforcement agencies have been told to be alert over the two simultaneous rallies happening today. There are instructions to not arrest BNP leaders and activists and not to use excessive force against them. Awami League activists have also been instructed to not start any clash.

Prothom Alo spoke with two central committee leaders of Awami League on Tuesday night about Wednesday’s rally and their plans moving forward. One of them, wishing not to be named, said BNP has been under a little bit of pressure since AL took to the streets in last December. Since then their anti-government movements lost some of its steam. This has caused some loss of faith and raised doubt among the BNP allies. But after the announcement of the US visa policy, multiple visits from US officials to Bangladesh and the European Union’s activities, the opposition has decided to once again take to the streets.

Another leader of the ruling party said there will be a massive gathering of people in the rally. Otherwise, the resolve of the administration and the party members could get damaged. Moreover, if BNP can take control of the streets right now, they will advance in their attempt to stop the election. So, there is no alternative to a ‘show of strength’ on the streets.