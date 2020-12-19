Rizvi violated all protocol and decorum: Hafiz Uddin

BNP vice chairman Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has said that he was astonished at receiving a show-cause notice.

He said the party’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi had violated all protocol and decorum by issuing this notice based on false information.

Hafiz Uddin was speaking at a press briefing held today, Saturday, at his residence in Banani of the capital city.

Angered at the show-cause notice, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said that at the request of the party leaders and activists, he had decided not to resign at the moment.

He further said he had replied to the notice before the press briefing. The party vice chairman said, he will take his decision after seeing whether the party was satisfied with this explanation or not.

He also explained his stand during the time of the military-backed caretaker government.