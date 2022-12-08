US condoles death in Dhaka Wednesday

The US embassy has extended its condolences to the families of those killed and injured in Dhaka on Wednesday.
"We are concerned about reports of intimidation and political violence in Dhaka and call on everyone to respect the rule of law and to refrain from violence, harassment, and intimidation," US ambassador Peter Haas said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
He also said, "We encourage government authorities to investigate these reports of violence and to protect the fundamental freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly."