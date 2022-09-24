'BNP leaders can't see development as they wear black glasses'

Regarding the statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that 'farewell siren of the government has rang' , he said for the last 14 years, the siren of the departure of the government has been ringing in the ears of Fakhrul, not in the ears of the people.
BNP leaders see darkness instead of daylight as they wear black glasses on their eyes, he added.
Highlighting that the people of the country can see all the achievements and development of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Quader said due to wearing black glasses, the BNP leaders are unable to see these achievements and development.
He further said that the AL’s committee should give importance to the leaders and workers who stayed beside the party in difficult times.
The door of Awami League is always open for any educated people who believe in the spirit of the Liberation War and democracy, he continued.
"To save Bangladesh, Awami League must be saved. To save the War of Liberation and democracy, Awami League must be saved," he said.