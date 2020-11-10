Ruling party general secretary sees BNP key barrier to institutionalisation of democracy

Ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said de facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party is the key barrier to the way of giving democracy an institutional shape in Bangladesh, reports state-run news agency BSS.

He was talking to newspersons after paying homage to Shaheed Noor Hossain, who was killed in a police firing on a pro-democracy procession on this day in 1987, on behalf of the party in the capital’s Noor Hossain Square at Zero Point.

“Today democracy is freed. But, unless democracy gets an institutional shape, it is not possible to make it well-established in the true sense of the term. BNP is the key barrier to give an intuitional shape of democracy,” he said.