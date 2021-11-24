Rumours being spread over Khaleda’s health: Fakhrul

Asked about another speculation over countrywide ’red alert’ over the bad news on Khaleda’s condition, the BNP leader said he did not find its basis as the government has so far issued no notification in this regard.

The BNP leader alleged that the government pushed their party chief towards death by not providing her any treatment after sending her to jail in ‘’false’’ cases.

Recalling Khaleda’s many contributions to the country and its people, he said the government is depriving such a leader of availing of the scope to go abroad for advanced treatment.

“She is in dire need of medical treatment abroad…there’s no legal barrier for the government to allow our leader to go abroad,” Fakhrul said.