Rumours being spread over Khaleda’s health: Fakhrul

Speaking at a press conference at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office, he also said some rumours are still there even after he briefed journalists about their party chief’s latest condition on Tuesday night. “I think any quarter is spreading these with malicious intent.”
The rumour mill went into overdrive on social media since Tuesday night that Khaleda’s conditions deteriorated seriously, creating confusion among many BNP leaders and activists and common people.
Fakhrul, however, said Khaleda is still in a very critical stage. “Physicians are monitoring her condition properly and treating her accordingly. They’re doing their best.”
Asked about another speculation over countrywide ’red alert’ over the bad news on Khaleda’s condition, the BNP leader said he did not find its basis as the government has so far issued no notification in this regard.
The BNP leader alleged that the government pushed their party chief towards death by not providing her any treatment after sending her to jail in ‘’false’’ cases.
Recalling Khaleda’s many contributions to the country and its people, he said the government is depriving such a leader of availing of the scope to go abroad for advanced treatment.
“She is in dire need of medical treatment abroad…there’s no legal barrier for the government to allow our leader to go abroad,” Fakhrul said.
He said the government has the authority to send Khaleda abroad anytime considering her current condition. “The country’s people now believe that the government does not want Khaleda Zia to remain alive. That’s why they’re not taking any step for her treatment outside the country.” Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital. The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, critical cardiac, kidney ophthalmological and dental complications. The hemoglobin level in her blood has also dropped.
On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.
Law minister Anisul Huq, however, recently said the BNP chairperson first has to make a fresh application by going back to jail to go abroad for treatment.