We must take control of streets as victory is inevitable: Fakhrul

He also urged the government to step down immediately handing over power to a non-party neutral administration shouldering its failure to resolve people's problems.
"The parliament must be dissolved and the Election Commission has to be reconstituted for forming a new government and parliament of people through a credible election."
Fakhrul said their party will spread their anti-government movement across the country's villages and upazilas with programmes like rallies and demonstrations from 22 August.
"We'll force this government to quit and arrange a fresh election under a non-party government through our movement by uniting people," Fakhrul said.
BNP's Dhaka south and north city units arranged the rally protesting the latest hike in fuel prices and the power crisis.
Thousands of leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies started to gather in the area since 10:00am blocking both sides of the road stretching from Bijoynagar crossing to Fakirerpool, causing immense sufferings to commuters.
The rally was also meant for registering the party's protest against the soaring prices of all essential commodities, ongoing load shedding and the killing of two leaders of its associate bodies by police in Bhola.
Besides, the party's all metropolitan city and district units will arrange protest rallies across the country on Friday.