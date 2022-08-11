We must take control of streets as victory is inevitable: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday urged the people, especially the youth, to get ready to intensify the movement against the current 'fascist regime' by taking control of the streets as their victory is inevitable, reports UNB.

"I would like to say drawing attention of students and the youth that when we're young we waged a war and liberated the country...the youth have to now wake up once again to liberate the country afresh for ensuring our future safety, prosperity, justice, parity, social esteem and building a new Bangladesh," he said.

Speaking at a huge public rally in the city's Nayapaltan central office, he said their party has initiated a movement to save the 180 million people of Bangladesh and protect the country from misrule.

"We all must get into this movement. We'll have to take to the streets with fresh vigour to establish a government of people in the true sense by ousting the present fascist and monstrous regime. Our victory is inevitable," Fakhrul said.