BNP’s 27-point outline to reform the state a stunt: Obaidul Quader

BNP on Monday proposed a 27-point outline that contains proposals to bring balance in the executive power of the president, prime minister and the cabinet.
Claiming demands of the BNP as ridiculous, Obaidul Quader said nowadays Bangladesh has become a wonder across the world. BNP took the country on the verge of collapse 14 years ago and prime minister Sheikh Hasina has reformed the state with her competent leadership and built Digital Bangladesh and now she aims to build a Smart Bangladesh by 2024, he added.
Obaidul Quader said, “We do not rig votes, BNP did the vote rigging. They held the election with the Aziz commission and that is nothing unknown in the history. ”
BNP conducted a fraud yes-no vote in the name of democracy, he said adding, “We saw the election in which 120 per cent votes were cast in some places. BNP destroyed the values of democracy and independence. Those who destroyed the country, how will they reform it. It is nothing new, it is a stunt.”
Obaidul Quader said BNP is the architect of falsehood and people of this country are not such fool so that they would believe BNP. Leaders and activists of BNP took the street with a hope for coming to power, but they could not take general people along with them.
People believe Sheikh Hasina is the leader of freedom and they think BNP patronises militancy and nurtures communalism, he added.